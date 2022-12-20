AAR: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) _ AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $22.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $469.8 million in the period.

AAR shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.21, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.

