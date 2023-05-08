Acadia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Monday reported a loss of $43 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $118.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.7 million.

Acadia shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.56, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACAD