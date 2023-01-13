TRX Gold: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Friday reported profit of $3.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The mineral resource company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.

