Marvell: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 57 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Marvell expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRVL