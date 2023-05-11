IVERIC bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.2 million in its first quarter.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ISEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ISEE