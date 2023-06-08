Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period.

