Nucor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.26 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $4.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.18 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.61 billion, or $28.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.51 billion.

