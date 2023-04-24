Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $134.6 million.

The Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $4.64 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $345.6 million in the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $284.21, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

