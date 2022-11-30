Box: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Box Inc. (BOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $250 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Box expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $257 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $73.6 million.

Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.16 to $1.17 per share, with revenue ranging from $990 million to $992 million.

Box shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.27, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOX