World Fuel Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.9 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $13.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.1 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $59.04 billion.

