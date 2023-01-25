Kimberly-Clark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $507 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.96 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.93 billion, or $5.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.18 billion.

