Natera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $136.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.23.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $241.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.2 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $995 million to $1.01 billion.

