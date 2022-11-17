AP NEWS
    America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

    November 17, 2022 GMT

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) _ America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.1 million.

    The Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

    The auto retailer posted revenue of $351.8 million in the period.

