SPS Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $15.3 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $125.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 63 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $128.8 million for the fiscal second quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.67 to $2.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $525.5 million to $527.6 million.

