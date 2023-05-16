Orbital Infrastructure Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (OIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $4.66 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $3 per share.

The electronics company posted revenue of $80.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OIG