Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $58.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $420.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.30 to $3.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $435 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $266.6 million.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.80 to $11.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM