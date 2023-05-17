Target: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $950 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.05.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $25.32 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.75 per share.

