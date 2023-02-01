CSG Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $289.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $269.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.1 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion.

