Iridex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

