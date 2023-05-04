Goodyear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Thursday reported a loss of $101 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT