CNH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $592 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 36 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $6.94 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.03 billion, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNHI