Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.2 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $80.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THTX