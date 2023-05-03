Genco Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.6 million.

