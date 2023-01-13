UnitedHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) _ UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.76 billion.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $5.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $5.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.17 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $82.79 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

