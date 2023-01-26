The First of Long Island: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

The Melville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.9 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $128.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLIC