Marqeta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $68.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $217.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.6 million.

