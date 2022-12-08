Chewy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) _ Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.02 billion to $10.04 billion.

