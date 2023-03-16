Cato: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $179 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29,000. Revenue was reported as $759.3 million.

Cato shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 47% in the last 12 months.

