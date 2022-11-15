Vyant Bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) _ Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cherry Hill, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 62 cents per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $152,000 in the period.

