First Merchants: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) _ First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70.8 million.

The bank, based in Muncie, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $215.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $222.1 million, or $3.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $628.1 million.

