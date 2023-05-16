MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.3 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $593 million.

