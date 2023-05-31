NCino: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $115.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 40 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $474 million to $478.5 million.

