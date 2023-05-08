PRA Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its first quarter.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.50 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $155.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.8 million.

