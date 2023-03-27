Freightcar America: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $129 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.8 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $364.8 million.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $430 million.

