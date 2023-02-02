BrightSphere Investment Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 67 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $122.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.6 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $417.2 million.

BrightSphere Investment Group shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 8% in the last 12 months.

