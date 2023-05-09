CytomX Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTMX