Home BancShares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) _ Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $115.7 million.

The bank, based in Conway, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $329.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $272.3 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $305.3 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $933.8 million.

