Provident Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.5 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $165.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $130.5 million.

