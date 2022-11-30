Petco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $19.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Petco expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 79 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.98 billion to $6.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOOF