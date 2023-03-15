Arcos Dorados: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    March 15, 2023 GMT

    MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.5 million.

    On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 26 cents.

    The restaurant owner posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.01 billion.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $140.3 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 billion.

    Arcos Dorados shares have declined roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 10% in the last 12 months.

