Value Line: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Monday reported profit of $4.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The investment research provider posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

