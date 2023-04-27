Codorus Valley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $7 million in its first quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLY