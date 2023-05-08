Nelnet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Monday reported profit of $26.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $531.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $331.7 million.

