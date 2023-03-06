Calavo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Monday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

