Professional Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Friday reported net income of $4.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Coral Gables, Florida, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $31 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.1 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $93.9 million.

