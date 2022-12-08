Domo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) _ Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Domo expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $78 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Domo expects full-year results to range from a loss of 72 cents per share to a loss of 68 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $306 million to $307 million.

