Casey’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $56.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.49.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $446.7 million, or $11.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.09 billion.

Casey’s shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $224.26, a rise of 8% in the last 12 months.

