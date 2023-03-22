Winnebago: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $52.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $866.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO