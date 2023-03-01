Repay Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.8 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $279.2 million.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $272 million to $288 million.

