UiPath: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $262.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $277 million to $279 million.

